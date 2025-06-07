You Can Own This Entire Town for Just $2.6 Million and Even Be Mayor

Well, okay then, talk about a rarity. If your bucket list includes owning a whole town, then welcome to Pray, Montana.

Would you turn it into a western getaway or dude ranch for city slickers who want to try that cowboy thing, or just enjoy being one of a few residents the population sign?

Currently, it serves as a stopover for travelers visiting the area.

Pray is about an hour southeast of Bozeman and about 45 minutes north of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, Pray is only five acres along the winding banks of the Yellowstone River. All mail is delivered to the general store, which has its own zip code of 59065. There are also three Amish-built log cabins.

For the past five years, Pray has been run as a thriving short-term rental business, drawing visitors from across the country. The property also includes a duplex, adding to its income potential. With proven financials and a loyal client base, the town is more than a real estate listing—it’s a turnkey business wrapped in history.

Oh, and if you've always wanted to be the Mayor of a town without the bureaucracy, basically, the current owner of Pray is also the Mayor, so you, too, could be the Mayor of Pray.

Can you say Hallmark movie lifestyle set against a rugged backdrop?

Pray is relatively new, actually, as towns go. It's only been around since 1909.

Pray was named after Congressman Charles Nelson Pray, who represented Montana during its early statehood. Like many frontier towns, it was built on hopes of railroad expansion and westward migration. When new highways bypassed Pray, the town’s role as a travel stop diminished, but it never disappeared. The general store remained a fixture, its weathered wooden exterior a reminder of the town’s place in Montana’s past.

According to Travel + Leisure, buying Pray is investing in a business with a built-in income stream. Or maybe you're longing for a slower, simpler lifestyle under the big sky of Montana, surrounded by wide-open spaces.

The Culture Cut Travel Instagram page that randomly popped up in my feed is where I first heard about this, so here you go if you want to peruse some pics.

By the way, apparently just down the road from Pray is the Yellowstone Film Ranch, where prominent Hollywood westerns are filmed.

By the way, if you're genuinely interested in learning more, then according to Travel + Leisure, contact Michael Rutkowski at bigskyequity@gmail.com.

