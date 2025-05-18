You Can Get a DUI From These Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs

Imagine getting arrested for a DUI because you were just following your doctor's orders.

You know how certain meds have those stickers up the side of the bottle warning you not to operate heavy machinery or only to take with food?

Heed them.

In reality, it's your responsibility, even if you're just following instructions, because various prescription and over-the-counter drugs can get you in major trouble, even if it's just a warning.

According to the Motor Biscuit website, these four prescription-only drugs, even if legally prescribed by your physician, can get you pulled over, and the police officer could easily ask you to perform a sobriety test on the side of the road.

Painkillers

Antidepressants

Muscle relaxers

Anti-Anxiety medications

It's crucial to know that even though the four above are the main prescribed drugs that a judge won't think twice about sentencing you for being under the influence.

And the list doesn't stop there.

Over-the-counter or prescribed sleep aids, decongestants, cold and flu meds, and even drugs to help with allergies can leave you too “intoxicated” to drive.

According to the Find Law website, these over-the-counter medications may impair, and you truly don't really realize it. Whether it's a prescription or not, did you have a glass of wine after work or only get a couple of hours of sleep on top of taking your medicine? Maybe you've barely had a bite to eat while on your medication.

It may seem beyond comprehension that your prescription or over-the-counter medication got you arrested on a DUI charge. Taking drugs and driving is illegal if you're impaired, even if you have a valid prescription.

Side effects are real and can be easily enhanced.

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Nausea

Blurred vision

Slowed movement

Fainting

Inability to focus or pay attention

I'm sure this list isn't new, but it's definitely worth a reminder, especially when combined with stress, that lack of sleep I mentioned, and even too much caffeine, all with the holiday season upon us.

