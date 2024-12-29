ATLANTA, Ga. (KPEL News) - Jimmy Carter, former president, humanitarian, and Nobel prize winner, has passed away at his home in Georgia. He was 100 years old.

Carter underwent treatment for brain cancer in 2019 but subsequently had several health scares afterward. The Carter Center announced on February 18, 2023, that the former president and his family had decided to opt for hospice care at home instead of more medical procedures and hospital stays. It was a decision that Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, said the family was "at peace" with.

Hospice care is usually a medical decision made when medical staff and the family decide to make a patient comfortable in their final days, rather than continue frequent medical procedures. The focus ends up being on quality of life rather than treatment.

What was expected to be a short stay turned into nearly two years of care.

The 39th President of the United States

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States for one term, from 1977 to 1981. Carter's political career began in 1962 when he ran for a state Senate seat in Georgia. From there, he ran for Governor in 1966. Though he failed in that primary, he ultimately won in 1970, taking office in 1971. Five years later, he would run for President, taking on then-President Gerald Ford, a Republican.

Carter won but was faced with several crises while serving as president. The country suffered from an energy crisis, a bad economy, and a handful of foreign incidents - including the infamous Iran-Contra affair - ultimately leading to Ronald Reagan defeating him in 1980 for the presidency.

Life After the White House

However, while Carter's presidency is not well-regarded in the history books, his post-presidency is considered one of the most successful in American history.

Carter was a noted humanitarian and frequently spoke out on the need to protect democracy around the globe. He also established charitable works organizations and partnered with Habitat for Humanity and other groups.

In 2002, Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize for taking part in peace negotiations, campaigning for human rights, and working for social welfare. During his speech, he stated that he felt the greatest threat to society was the growing gap between the wealthiest and the poorest.

End of an Era

His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, died in November 2023. They are survived by their four children - their three sons, Jack, James III, and Donnel, and one daughter, Amy. Carter also had nine grandsons (one of whom is deceased), three granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and eight great-granddaughters.

Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter hold the record for the longest-wed presidential couple, surpassing George H.W. and Barbara Bush. He is also the longest-living president, having surpassed H.W. Bush, who passed away at 94.

Jimmy Carter through the Years James Earl Carter, Jr. was born in Plains, Georgia on October 1, 1924.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. He served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Former President Carter was also the Governor of Georgia and a state senator of his home state.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Carter is also known as the first American president who was born in a hospital.

As a very young man he was enterprising, and started his own businesses early, helping to supplement his family's farm for many years.

His Vice President was Walter Mondale. One of President Carter's first duties in office was to issue Proclamation 4483 on January 21, 1977, pardoning all those who evaded the Vietnam era draft. During his Presidency, the Department of Energy and Department of Education were formed.

He has authored dozens of books. Among them are "Our Endangered Values," "Faith," "An Hour Before Daylight," and "A Full Life."

Since 1946 Jimmy Carter has been married to Eleanor Rosalynn Carter (known as Rosalynn Carter). They have four children: Amy Carter, Donnel Carter, Jack Carter, and James Carter.



