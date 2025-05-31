Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning may look like yet another action film where Tom Cruise performs a bunch of crazy stunts for the amusement of moviegoing audiences everywhere. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see that its storyline, where Cruise’s super spy Ethan Hunt attempts take down a rogue AI known as the Entity, is about a lot more than the biggest possible set pieces. It’s all one elaborate allegory for Cruise’s mission to save the big-screen experience and old-school practical effects from a world of streaming and computer generated images.

That's what our latest Mission: Impossible video is all about. We break down the plot, the ending, the Easter eggs, the secrets of The Final Reckoning, and explain what this film got right and wrong, and why it is the right finale for this long-running blockbuster franchise and its mission preserve the theatrical world.

