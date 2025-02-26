Everything New on Max in March 2025

The fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones — the critically acclaimed comedy series about a televangelist family starring Danny McBride and John Goodman — will release its farewell episodes on HBO and Max in March.

That’s just one of the dozens of titles coming to streaming next month. Max is also adding a new reality series about Jake and Logan Paul, a doc series about the Boston Celtics, plus recent A24 movies like Heretic and Sing Sing.

Don’t forget Max also has a bunch of sports content as well; next month that includes NBA and NHL games. For wrestling fans, Max is also adding All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view events from throughout the company’s history —and that’s in addition to the weekly new episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision.

Here’s the full list of new content on Max in March 2025:

March 1

A Lost Lady (1934)

A Woman's Face (1941)

AEW Special Events, 2020A (2020)

AEW Special Events, 2021A (2021)

AEW Special Events, 2022A (2022)

AEW Special Events, 2023A (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024A (2024)

Along the Great Divide (1951)

Arrow in the Dust (1954)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Away We Go (2009)

Big Eyes (2014)

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite (1954)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Goodbye, My Fancy (1951)

GoodFellas (1990)

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About (1933)

Maggie (2015)

Maggie (2015)

Massacre River (1949)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

My Reputation (1946)

Night Nurse (1931)

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (2024)

Stand By Me (1986)

Susan and God (1940)

The Babe Ruth Story (1948)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Burning Hills (1956)

The Damned Don't Cry (1950)

The Descendants (2011)

The Forger (2015)

The Mad Miss Manton (1938)

The Man with a Cloak (1951)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Purchase Price (1932)

The Secret Bride (1934)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Women (1939)

This Woman Is Dangerous (1952)

To Please a Lady (1950)

When Ladies Meet (1941)

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks: Unrated (2004)

Why Him? (2016)

March 3

Celtics City (HBO Original)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Nut Job 2 (2017)

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

March 4

Smallfoot (2018)

March 5

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

March 6

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

March 7

March 7

Heretic (A24)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

March 9

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)

March 10

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

March 11

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

March 12

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

March 12

March 13

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

The Parenting (Max Original)

March 14

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

March 15

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

March 17

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

March 19

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 21

A Decent Man, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Sing Sing (A24)

March 22

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

March 23

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

March 24

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

March 25

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

March 26

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

March 26

March 27

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

March 28

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Queer (A24)

Reformed, Season 1 (Max Original)

March 29

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

March 31

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives (2024)

Camp Hell (2010)

Enter Nowhere (2011)

