Everything New on Netflix in May 2025

You can scroll through the nigh-endless list of new movies, shows, and comedy specials coming to Netflix in May for yourself. But here, as I see it, are the highlights.

Tina Fey turned the Alan Alda movie The Four Seasons into a new TV miniseries. Vince Vaughn has a new comedy movie called Nonnas, where he opens an Italian restaurant with the help of some neighborhood grannies. There’s a new Fear Street film called Prom Queen. There are also new installments in Netflix’s sport documentary series Untold, including one about Brett Favre. Plus there are new comedy specials from Sarah Silverman and Mike Birbiglia, along with Conan O‘Brien receiving the Mark Twain Prize from the Kennedy Center.

Those are just the titles that caught my eye, though. For the full list of what’s new on Netflix in May 2025, keep scrolling...

Avail. 5/1/25

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.

The Biggest Fan -- NETFLIX FILM

Facing online cancellation, an actress travels to Mexico to revive her career. But when she meets her biggest fan, her life turns upside down.

Netflix Netflix loading...

The Four Seasons -- NETFLIX SERIES

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

The Paper Tigers

A24 A24 loading...

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Avail. 5/2/25

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?

Avail. 5/4/25

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedy's biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O'Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Avail. 5/5/25

Britain and The Blitz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This immersive documentary brings history to life through vividly restored archival footage and firsthand accounts of WWII Britain during the Blitz.

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bolts, Sweeps, Axyl and the gang are back on patrol in Motorvania, keeping everyone safe from avalanches, storms — and even a runaway Ferris wheel!

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/6/25

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Brilliant contenders gather for a new battle of minds. From a Go legend to a poker pro, Hollywood actor, news anchor, and lawyer — who will triumph?

Untold: Shooting Guards -- NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

What really went down between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton? This exposé unpacks how a gambling dispute led to guns drawn in an NBA locker room.

Avail. 5/7/25

Full Speed: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs.

Last Bullet -- NETFLIX FILM

Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale.

Avail. 5/8/25

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him.

FOREVER -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Karol G pulls back the curtain of her career in this intimate look at her life as she navigates a stadium tour, love, health and chasing greatness.

Avail. 5/9/25

A Deadly American Marriage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.

Bad Influence -- NETFLIX FILM

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Nonnas -- NETFLIX FILM

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

The Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES

When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.

Avail. 5/11/25

ABBA: Against the Odds

Avail. 5/12/25

Tastefully Yours -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/13/25

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this six-episode dark comedic series, Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.

Untold: The Liver King -- NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

He built a supplement empire by devouring raw meat on social media. And he had the muscles to prove it. But, really, how did the Liver King get so huge?

Avail. 5/14/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Recently discovered police recordings and first-person accounts tell the story of Fred and Rose West, two of the UK's most prolific murderers.

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders -- NETFLIX SERIES

An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be head of a prestigious school, but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/15/25

Bet -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars — it can only be Love, Death + Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Season 3’s “Kill Team Kill” return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi, and humor. Buckle up.

Franklin -- NETFLIX SERIES

A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill — all to save his dying daughter.

Pernille: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Ole Johan's wedding planning soaking up all the attention, Pørni struggles to balance the demands of her job with her family — and her own heart.

Secrets We Keep -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a neighbor's au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.

Thank You, Next: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leyla is finally about to get her happy ending with Cem, but will she allow herself to trust his mysterious nature and fall in love all over again?

Vini Jr. -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vini Jr. has it all: talent, resilience and boldness. Follow his dancing, unpredictable feet on his inspiring journey to becoming a global soccer star.

Avail. 5/16/25

Dear Hongrang -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a long-missing heir returns with lost memories, love and suspicion entwine. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?

Football Parents -- NETFLIX SERIES

When it comes to their children's amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit.

The Quilters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Rotten Legacy -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children's tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he'll do whatever it takes to save it.

Avail. 5/20/25

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the "deal of a lifetime" while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.

Untold: The Fall of Favre -- NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

This eye-opening documentary delves into Brett Favre's controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom and the scandals that marred his legacy.

Avail. 5/21/25

Newly Rich, Newly Poor -- NETFLIX SERIES

A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters.

Real Men -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mattia, Massimo, Riccardo, and Luigi, four friends in their forties, confront their prejudices in a world evolving towards gender equality. They must rediscover their place in society and relationships amid hilarious situations and unexpected challenges.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark -- NETFLIX SERIES

Six sexy singles check into a motel in pursuit of true love, only to discover their longtime booty calls, or “sneaky links,” are there as well. Facing desires old and new, and many hard truths, guests must decide whether to strengthen their sneaky link, or explore new connections. Will they stay sneaky, or is love worth “checking out”?

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Avail. 5/22/25

Sirens -- NETFLIX SERIES

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

Tyler Perry’s She The People -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.

Avail. 5/23/25

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams.

Big Mouth: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it's the ultimate happy ending.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Fear Street: Prom Queen -- NETFLIX FILM

Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates.

Forget You Not -- NETFLIX SERIES

An aspiring stand-up comedian turns her struggles into heartfelt humor as she balances work and relationships while caring for her aging father.

Off Track 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Siblings Lisa and Daniel gear up for the Vätternrundan cycling race, where unexpected detours, old flames and marriage problems test their resolve.

Avail. 5/24/25

Our Unwritten Seoul -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twin sisters— one living in Seoul, the other from the countryside— switch lives.

The Wild Robot

Avail. 5/26/25

CoComelon: Season 13 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ready to move? Get up and groove! Join JJ and his friends as they dance to fun, familiar songs like "Twist and Shout," "The Locomotion" and more.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings — and tracks down a key suspect.

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his latest hour, Mike Birbiglia—who merges storytelling, theater, and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian”—opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood.

Avail. 5/28/25

F1: The Academy -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow fifteen of the world's best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/29/25

Dept. Q -- NETFLIX SERIES

A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads a cold case unit in this Edinburgh-based drama by the writer and director of "The Queen's Gambit".

Avail. 5/30/25

A Widow's Game -- NETFLIX FILM

When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.

The Heart Knows -- NETFLIX FILM

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor's life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community.

Avail. 5/31/25

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.

Get our free mobile app