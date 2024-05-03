When the pandemic had us all huddled indoors and socializing on Twitter, I found a new hobby: snooping homes on Zillow. But I wasn't after the wonderful - I wanted to find the weird. The unusual. The "WTH were they thinking!?". It was the best treasure hunt on the internet.

I'm back at it to share my finds with you - and today, it's a charming house in Clarkston, Washington.

Clarkston home built in 1900 on the market

This house may look unassuming from the outside, but it's hiding a lot behind those walls. According to the listing, the house was built in 1900. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and even two kitchens - a complete rarity! It also has an unfinished basement, and the property is a total 10,454 square-foot lot. The home itself is 2,955 square feet.

In fact, this century-plus-old house has been built into two fully functional units for those wanting to house family, roommates, or renters. Both the main and second levels are completely functional units with separate entrances, and their own bathroom and kitchen. Of course, you could also just be greedy and keep it all to yourself; no one's judging.

At $309k listed price, this house is a bargain

It's incredibly unusual to find such an old house on the market, much less one that has been well cared for and with so much space available. I'm sure whoever buys this house will have some extra work and investment in the property; every old house needs constant TLC. Considering some of the properties in Clarkston are running at or over $1 million asking price, I can't imagine passing this one up.

That said, browsing through the listing there are definitely some "oddities" about the interior design of this house. Let's get to what you came for - the unusual design elements that make this house stand out, along with the pros and cons of each.

Of course, this is just a cherry-picked selection of the oddest things I found about this house. There are a number of incredibly charming, and lovely, rooms. Don't knock it for its quirks - that gives the house character in a world where so many homes are being built to identical standards.

Check out the full listing to see the entire gallery, and to learn more about this remarkable Eastern Washington home waiting to be bought.

