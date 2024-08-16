From the time we're young, we learn that firefighters are those brave people who suit up in bulky red and yellow gear with hard hats, jump in a firetruck, and speed with sirens toward fire danger (sometimes with a Dalmatian in tow). In my mind, firefighting first conjures images of massive water hoses spewing into the brush, then sweeps to the skies to watch planes dump the iconic red-colored fire retardant and helicopters drop gallons of water down in an attempt to drench wild flames.

Firefighting requires large scale cooperation

That's all thanks to the wonderful and selfless firefighting units we have across our state and region, where the local, state, and national level have coordinated their resources to respond to fires not only directly at their door, but to lend a helping hand to neighboring fires. Just one of many examples of such teamwork this wildfire season is the Cow Valley Fire in Oregon, which gained a helping hand not only from Washington and Idaho, but from 7 other states - including Florida!

Volunteer firefighters are necessary to fight wildfires

The Washington State Fire Fighters' Association says that while the state gets about 3900 volunteers recruited each year, they're also losing about 3,700 - making a net gain of only about 200 volunteers a year. On top of that, estimates show that the state needs around 9,000 more responders.

In Oregon, where volunteers assist in 95% of fire response, shortages and attrition are also becoming a key issue. 73% of fire departments are reporting a moderate or higher rate of decline in their volunteer forces, according to reporting from KGW. Idaho is also facing crucial challenges, in part due to a lack of legislation that compensates and protects their volunteer EMTs.

Every volunteer that goes through the firefighter training and lends their time and support to fighting fire is crucial to protecting the Pacific Northwest. But there's one more group of people to talk about - the often forgotten, "hidden" resource that's just as vital.

Fire prevention crews working in a recently burned area

Our hidden heroes: local individuals and businesses with resources to spare

One of the most essential parts of our wildfire management and response comes not from firefighters, but from the private sector, who serve as (publicly) unsung heroes in the monumental fight against nature.

The Oregon Department of Forestry recently sent out a bulletin in order to bring awareness to these vital resources. In Oregon, the Incident Resources Agreement Program allows private contractors to offer their equipment and services during wildfire season when every available resource is vital. These resources can include forestry workers with experience in tree felling, drivers with trucks and ATVs, trailers and tractors, and power saws - most of which come from the agriculture sector so vital to the PNW.

When we can work together, industry, large landowners and state forestry, that’s when the partnership really shines. - Jay Christensen, Weyerhaeuser

Other resources can include trained security, trained medical providers, radio operators, and mobile food and catering services that support the front-line workers.

In Washington, the Department of Natural Resources utilizes the VIPR program (Virtual Incident Procurement) to secure resources and services. Idaho also has pre-season contracts and accepts donations from the public.

Remember: don't just thank a firefighter.

It takes massive cooperation and collaboration to battle the wildfires that hit our region every year. While fire fighters need to be honored for their service, remember to acknowledge the other businesses and people in your community for offering their services and time.

Meanwhile, if you - or someone you know - is looking for ways to help the effort in controlling wildfires, check out the state resources linked above. Make sure that others know just how important it is that we all lend what support we can - because without our farmers, foresters, land-owners, and communities, fighting wildfires will be impossible.

Here's a recommended training video from ODF on managing lands safely:

