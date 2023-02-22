Kittitas and King Counties to Conduct Traffic Safety Report for Snoqualmie Pass

King and Kittitas counties are working on the Snoqualmie Pass Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, which is meant to address safety issues on the Snoqualmie Pass.

King County’s growing popularity for outdoor recreational activities and a rising population in Kittitas County are contributing to an increase in vehicle collisions on the passes.

The Snoqualmie Pass Comprehensive Safety Action Plan received a $429,504 federal grant to go towards addressing traffic safety concerns and the increase in traffic collisions on Snoqualmie Pass, and propose solutions to reduce collisions.

“This specific grant will be used for the planning portion that will be collecting data, looking for any gaps in the data that has previously been collected, so that the best plan can move forward for safety for all,” Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said.

Osiadacz shared that the passes receive roughly 30,000 commuters a day.

The stakeholders listed in this plan include ski resort operators, business owners, Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol, the Snoqualmie Pass Fire District, and tribal agencies.

Osiadacz said she expects the planning process to take three years to finish.