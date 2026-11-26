Authorities in Kittitas County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant was issued this week for 44-year-old Jesse Glen Miller of Easton, after he failed to respond to a summons on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and hit-and-run.

Sheriff's officials say the charges against Miller stem from an investigation that began in January, when deputies discovered a pickup truck that had been stolen out of Spanaway and crashed into a tree off State Route 903 near Roslyn.

Investigators say Miller was linked to the vehicle through DNA and other physical evidence found at the scene of the accident, and that he also currently has 14 alleged violations of a domestic violence protection order.

Miller is also facing a separate charge for possessing a stolen vehicle in Kittitas County, and has numerous other criminal warrants out of the Cities of Bothell and Mount Vernon, in addition to Skagit County.

The Sheriff's Office describes Miller as being Caucasian, with dark, shoulder-length hair and a beard, but did not provide any information regarding his estimated height, weight, or physical stature.

They did add that Miller has an assortment of distinctive tattoos all over his body, including one of a wooden cross with the inscription "EPH. 6:10-18" on the front of his neck, and another of a small circular shape at the top of his left cheek.

Authorities say Miller should be considered dangerous and not be approached if spotted. Instead, anyone who thinks they've seen Miller is being asked to contact Deputies Bronkhorst or Johnson at the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office by calling 509-925--8534.