KPQ Memorial Day Special Programs

ABC News Radio presents 3 hours of special programming for this Memorial Day on NewsRadio 560KPQ and FM101.7

AMERICA REMEMBERS 2-Hour Special airing 7am-9am & 12pm-2pm
“America Remembers” will pay tribute to our service men and women. This two-hour special, hosted by ABC’s Alex Stone, spotlights the heroes we’ve lost in battle and those who are still suffering from the wounds of war.

UVALDE 365 – A YEAR IN THE COMMUNITY 1-Hour Special airing 6am & 5pm
One year after tragedy struck at Robb Elementary School in Texas, “Uvalde 365,” will chronicle the events of that day, including the response by law enforcement. In this one- hour special, hosted by ABC’s Michelle Franzen, we’ll also hear from the families of the victims and learn how the community is forging on in the shadow of tragedy.

