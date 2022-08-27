Lake Wenatchee Fires Now Over 2,500 Acres

Fire crews continue to battle the White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain.

According to the United States Forest Service, increasing winds have pushed both fires to a combined 2,522 acres. The Irving Peak Fire experienced the most growth and is now up to 1,536 acres.

Both fires remain under an indirect suppression strategy using air resources. Firefighters have constructed lines around the southern portion of the fire about a mile or more from the actual edge of the fire.

On Friday night, high winds up to 40 miles per hour blew along the southern perimeter of the Irving Peak fire well into Saturday. Fire officials said that although the winds will increase fire activity, they will start assessing the sprinkler systems in place along with five engines monitoring the northern perimeter of the White River fire.