Large Brush Fire Burning South of Chelan Requiring Evacuation Notices

Update: 7/18 6:29pm

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices for Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road. If you are a resident within that evacuation area, you need to evacuate now.

Chelan County Emergency Management is updating an incidents map for the fire that can be found here.

Image: Chelan County Emergency Management Image: Chelan County Emergency Management loading...

Update: 7/18 6:15pm

Two fires that are burning very close to one another near Stayman Flats Road and US 97A in Chelan County have already destroyed roughly 200 acres.

The fire is now a 3rd alarm brush fire and the response has evolved to a unified command. The blaze began just after 2:00 pm Monday.

Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said crews from all over the region have responded to the area, including air resources from the DNR.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices for Downie Canyon Road and Fox Ridge Road

Level 1 (get ready) have been issued for Little Butte Ranch Road and Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawke's Meadow, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dub Hollow. Previously, the sheriff's office issued Level 1 evacuations for the areas of Stayman Flats Road from milepost 2 to the end of the north side of the road, and also for 97A from Knapps Hill Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road on the east side of the road.

One home is under a Level 3 GO NOW evacuation notice.

Chelan County PUD has de-energized power lines in the area and Cascade and Columbia River Railroad has been advised of the fire.

The fire is burning in grass and sage and the spread potential is said to be high.