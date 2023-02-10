Leavenworth Man Accused Of Dealing Child Pornography

A Leavenworth man faces child pornography charges after an investigation by Chelan County deputies.

Detectives say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a nine-month investigation and the arrest of 53 year old Michael J Ross.

They say evidence recovered through a search warrant is still being processed and could result in further charges.

Ross currently faces numerous child pornography possession and dealing charges.

He was booked into the Chelan County jail Thursday for 10-counts of Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engage in Sexually Explicit Conduct 2nd Degree and 10-counts of Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 2nd Degree.