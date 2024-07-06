Level 3 Wildfire Underway Near Beehive Reservoir
Fire Update 2:20 PM Saturday
Chelan County Emergency Management has updated its evacuation levels.
Level 3: Get out now! Along Squilchuck Road, from Hampton Road and up road.
Level 2: Be prepared to leave! Along Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee Heights Road up to Hampton Road.
Furthermore a Level 1 fire advisory is in effect to Squilchuck Road from Pitcher Canyon to Wenatchee Heights roads. This precludes Pitcher Canyon Road.
Fire Update 12:00 PM Saturday
It appears that another wildfire is taking shape near Mission Ridge in Wenatchee.
The following information was gleaned from the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page.
"We have a wildfire near the Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge in Wenatchee. Emergency responders are on scene...stay away from the area so firefighters can work."
"Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for Squilchuck, Mission Ridge, Beehive, leave now."
"The affected area is Squilchuck Rd south of Wenathcee Hts, Halverson Canyon, Hampton Rd, Forest Ridge Rd and side Streets, all of Misson Ridge Road, Liberty Beehive Road, Mission RIdge Resort, and Squilchuck State Park."
"Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area."
This is a development story. We are awaiting comment from the relevant authorities.