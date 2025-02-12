Five school districts in Central Washington are celebrating the passage of levies in Tuesday's special election.

The Wenatchee School District's Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) levy passed with nearly 61% of the vote, while voters in the Cascade and Manson School Districts said "yes" to both EP&O and capital levies.

Cascade voters gave the E, P&O levy over 67% approval and a levy for safety, security, technology and facility improvements with more than 65% approval.

In Manson, the same levies received at least 66% support from voters.

Three other school districts saw the passage of their EP&O levies, including Ephrata, Grand Coulee and Moses Lake - where two attempts at passing a similar levy failed in succession last year.

