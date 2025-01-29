Couples and families alike are encouraged to scavenge for an elusive heart.

Starting on Saturday, and continuing through Feb. 14th (V-Day!), AG Supply Co. is hosting its third annual “Find the Heart" search-a-thon. It'll take place at the AG Supply Co. location in Wenatchee, along with ACE Hardware stores in Bremerton, Brewster, East Wenatchee, Euphrata, Moses Lake, Puyallup, Quincy and Silver Lake.

This involves participants searching far and wide for a heart-shaped dimple; every Big Green Egg grill will have one placed inconspicuously on its dome, according to spokesperson Jennifer Bushong.

This event is what you make it. Bushong says it can be a family affair or a "date-day" challenge. The first 20 customers at each store receive a $10 gift card, limited to one per person over 18.

On the 14th, a $100 gift card will be awarded at each store. Semi-finalists from all stores will enter a Grand Prize drawing for a medium-sized Big Green Egg with a Nest and related accessories. Winners will be announced on AG Supply Co.'s website and assorted social media platforms.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to check in on social media using #FindtheHeart and #AgHeart.

Big Green Egg brands itself as the pinnacle of kamado-style food prep. According to its website, it's a less a grill than a ceramic oven, ideal for cooking with "natural charcoal and live fire."

"This method," the brand writes, "honors one of humanity’s oldest culinary practices and is the most organic, eco-friendly way to prepare food."

