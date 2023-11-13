Man Faces Charges Over Stole Vehicle In Wenatchee

A 48-year-old man faces charges after being arrested in what deputies say was a stolen vehicle.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a Sheriff's Sergeant located a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Red Apple Rd in Wenatchee which was occupied by Peter L. Parlette.

The Sheriff's Office says other deputies arrived on the scene and Parlette was taken into custody after attempting to resist the arrest at around 3:45 AM Saturday.

Parlette faces possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest charges.

Deputies say Parlette was booked into the Chelan County jail Saturday morning, He was not listed in the inmate registry Monday evening.