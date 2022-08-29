Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday

A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.

Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm.

"Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the arm." Hahn said, "He had been transported by a girlfriend up to the hospital."

The victim was eventually released from the hospital.

Hahn said officers and detectives collected evidence and are in the process of interviewing witnesses and following up on some leads.

The department did not name a suspect.