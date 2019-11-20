Materials Foreman Celebrates 43+ Years Serving Chelan PUD

Chelan PUD Commissioners recognized Terry McFadden's 43 plus years of working hard for the PUD and the community it serves. This milestone made him the longest-tenured, continuously-serving employee.

“I know someone will beat me in the future, but I’ll always be the first,” McFadden said.

McFadden, a warehouse materials foreman, got his start with the entity in 1976 after leaving college to support his family. 43 years later, he is longest-tenured, continuously serving employee with only 15 credits standing between him and his business degree from Central Washington University.

“I like working, I like people, I like staying engaged, and I don’t like sitting down,” McFadden, 68, said last week. “In this job, I’m standing all day, I get to see people, and I get to have some fun while I’m doing it.”

McFadden was instrumental in helping set up and staffing warehouses across the county, including the one used for construction of the second powerhouse at Rock Island Dam as the PUD grew. A recovery after a surgery to remove a benign brain tumor in 2013 has been the only obstacle that has kept him away from work and though retirement is on the horizon, it will be a few years.