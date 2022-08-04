Missing and Murderous Indigenous Women and People Task Force Launch First Report

The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued their first report on August 1, detailing the steps necessary to curtail violence towards indigenous people.

The MMIWP Task Force consists of a 25-person team led by the Attorney General’s Office. Their report provides 10 recommendations towards addressing gaps in investigating and responding to acts of violence against indigenous people.

Obstacles to reporting include lack of communication between families and law enforcement; lack of access for tribal law enforcement; racial misclassification of indigenous people; and limited access to service programs.

They also ask the state legislature to fund their cold case unit along with their National Missing and Unidentified Persons System be required for law enforcement.

They also hope to update their Missing Person’s Resource and extend their timeline from 2023 to June 30, 2025.

Their next report will be sent to the Governor and legislature on June 1, 2023.