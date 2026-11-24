After nearly a month of snowmaking, and a few inches of fluffy stuff provided by Mother Nature last weekend, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is ready to open for the season.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Mission officials said the resort's 2026-27 winter season will kick off on Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, with skiing available on limited terrain each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This season marks the 60th Anniversary of Mission Ridge, which is also coming off a Gold award for being named as the Best Ski Hill/Resort in the Seattle Times' "Best In The PNW" contest.

The Ridge will begin its seasonal operations with a limited configuration of lifts and trails due to shallower snow depths.

Chair 1 and Chair 2 (Wenatchee Express) are scheduled to be open this weekend, and serving runs including the Mimi, Sunspot, and Tumwater.

The Pika Peak Rope Tow, Pika Peak learning area, and the Lil’ Bombers terrain park will also be open, weather permitting.

Officials with The Ridge say this year's opening was once again made possible because of the resort's enhanced snowmaking abilities.

They add that work to cover Mission with enough manufactured snow to make it ready for this week's opening began on Nov. 1, although damp and mild weather hindered snowmaking efforts over several weeks of the process.

“Our snowmakers work twelve-hour shifts, out in whatever conditions the mountain throws at them. When cold temps finally showed up this month, they didn’t waste a minute of it,” said Matt Neubauer, General Manager at Mission Ridge. “Opening Day is built on the grit and dedication of every team on this mountain, from groomers to mechanics and from snowmakers to our summer brushing crews. I’m incredibly proud of them, and I can’t wait to see everybody out there on Friday.”

“Sixty seasons is a milestone this whole community gets to share in,” said Matt Kung, Marketing Manager at Mission Ridge. “So many people here learned to ski on Chair 1 and now bring their own kids and grandkids up to do the same. This winter, we’ll celebrate a place that means so much to so many people and is deeply ingrained in the culture of this valley. We’re excited to continue that story and kick off a season of celebration when the bell for first chair rings on Friday morning.”

In recent weeks, colder temperatures have been more consistent at the resort, which has also seen several inches of natural snowfall in recent days.

All resort services will also be opening for the season this weekend, including Chair 5 Pub, Ka-Wham Café, and Midway Lodge.

The opening weekend forecast at Mission calls for a 60-70% chance of snow on Friday, followed by party sunny skies on Saturday, and cloudy conditions on Sunday, with daytime highs in the low- to mid-30s each day.

You can check the latest slope and weather conditions at the Ridge's website by clicking here.