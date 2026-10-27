Moses Lake Man Arrested For Possessing, Selling Multiple Stolen Vehicles

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he was found in possession of numerous stolen vehicles, and attempted to sell at least one of them late last week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Road L Northeast at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 23).

Deputies arrived to discover the pickup truck being hauled on a trailer and contacted two men at the scene.

One of the men said the other man, 39-year-old Joseph Vela of Moses Lake, had just sold him the pickup truck after he responded to an ad post on social media.

A records check confirmed the pickup as stolen and a subsequent search of Vela's property in the 3500 block of Road 7.8 Northeast also turned up several more stolen vehicles, including three which were reportedly taken on Oct. 22.

Vela was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for possession of, and trafficking in stolen property, as well as an outstanding felony warrant.