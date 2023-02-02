Moses Lake Suspect Assaults Woman with Bat, Charging Chord

MLPD suspect Zeno (MLPD-Grant County Jail) MLPD suspect Zeno (MLPD-Grant County Jail) loading...

The Moses Lake Police Department says a 25-year-old man is in custody in the Grant County Jail after a brutal assault early Thursday morning.

Man accused of using a baseball bat and charging chord to attack woman

The MLPD says they received a call about an assault in the 200 block of East 9th Ave. When they arrived they were able to locate and contact the suspect, identified as George Zeno.

The victim said Zeno beat her several times with a baseball bat, then pressed it against her throat. He also wrapped a charging chord around her neck and pulled it so tightly that it broke.

Zeno had fled the scene just prior to the arrival of police, but he was quickly tracked down at his apartment. Police found a semi-automatic rifle in his possession, which he was not legally allowed to have (likely due to previous criminal incidents).

No word on the extent of the woman's injuries but she was able to speak with police to help locate Zeno. According to the MLPD:

"He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Assault 2nd degree involving domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm 1st degree."