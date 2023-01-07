Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles

A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday.

Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a neighboring mobile home, along with three vehicles and a shed.

Source: Grant County Fire District 13. Source: Grant County Fire District 13. loading...

Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stucky says it took firefighting crews over two hours to fully extinguish the site.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and avoid further spread to the tenants mobile home.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown.