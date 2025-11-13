Daughter Of Apparent Murder Victim Found Near Orondo Provides His Identity

NewsRadio 560 KPQ has learned the identity of the man who was found dead inside his vehicle along U.S. Highway 97 near Orondo on Wednesday morning.

The eldest of the man's nine children, a 45-year-old woman from Western Washington, reached out to KPQ this morning to confirm his identity as that of 68-year-old Adnan Abou Ammo.

Ammo's daughter says he was a resident of East Wenatchee who was originally from Lebanon and immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.

Adnan Abou Ammo as a boy prior to immigrating from Lebanon (photo provided by daughter of Abou Ammo) Adnan Abou Ammo as a boy prior to immigrating from Lebanon (photo provided by daughter of Abou Ammo) loading...

The man identified as Ammo by his daughter was reportedly seen by several passing motorists inside his vehicle on the shoulder of the highway with the drivers-side door open and one of his feet on the brake pedal at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, along with troopers from the Washington State Patrol, they discovered the body of the man identified by his daughter as Ammo in the same position described by witnesses.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the man identified as Ammo by his daughter had suffered several gunshot wounds and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Although the Sheriff's Office has yet to officially confirm Ammo's death was the result of a homicide, his daughter tells KPQ her father was murdered.

There are also unconfirmed reports that someone heard the gunshots that might have killed Ammo, which prompted an initial investigation by the Washington State Patrol that led to the discovery of his body.

Ammo's daughter tells KPQ that an autopsy has been scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 17, to determine his exact cause of death.

Ammo's daughter says she contacted KPQ because her family wanted to put a name and an identity to the man she knew as her father, and not have him portrayed simply as the faceless victim of a "senseless crime."

Ammo's daughter described her father as an upstanding citizen who owned several businesses in the Wenatchee Valley, including a precious metals shop and one that rented inflatable party amusements for children.

Adnan Abou Ammo (photo provided by daughter of Abou Ammo) Adnan Abou Ammo (photo provided by daughter of Abou Ammo) loading...

She went on to say that Ammo was also well known for his charitable contributions to the community, particularly through his devotion of time and services to the elderly.

It isn't clear if Ammo was also the victim of a robbery, nor what the circumstances surrounding his apparent murder might have been. His daughter tells KPQ it's not yet known if Ammo had been specifically targeted or was the random victim of a possible road rage incident. "We simply don't know," she says, "and they (investigators) haven't shared what they suspect with us (Ammo's family) at this point."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ spoke with Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille regarding the investigation, and while he said it's not the policy of the Sheriff's Office to name the victims of any suspected homicides, he did confirm that investigators are currently very active in working the case and following up on several potential suspect and witness leads. He also conveyed an understanding of why Ammo's daughter requested to have his name shared with the public through the media.

Caille added that an official statement regarding the latest on the investigation would be issued later today.