National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night

A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday.

Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of snow or more, while lower elevated areas near the Wenatchee Valley should expect 4-10 inches of snow.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Brown said there is a likelihood of continued snow later on Thursday and Friday.