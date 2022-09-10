New Fire Burning Near White River and Irving Peak Fires

The U.S. Forest Service announced that an additional fire is now burning near the White River and Irving Peak fires.

The Minnow Ridge Fire has burned approximately 100 acres, located in steep, remote, and inaccessible terrain near Chikamin Ridge.

On Sep. 9 around 3 p.m., the new fire was spotted by Sugarloaf Lookout, roughly 14 miles north of Plain.

On Sep. 10, winds are projected to blow the fire towards regions in the southwest.

Crews are currently conducting structure prep, protecting structures in the Chiwawa River area, using fire lines already set in place from previous fires.

Residents should expect roads and trails near Chikamin Ridge to be closed. Updates on closures will be provided in the future.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.