Night In A Box Starts This Friday

Night in a Box, a fund-raising event led by Wenatchee Lighthouse, returns to Wenatchee this weekend.

The event usually sees 100 to 150 people brave the cold temperatures and spend the night in a box or tent. Many participants are sponsored.

"So everything this year is going to be reinvested into the operations of Lighthouse Christian Ministries." Pastor Shawn Arrington said, "It's a special year this year because we have until June to actually purchase the Grace House, which is the home in East Wenatchee for women and children."

Arrington added that Night In A Box is a grass roots movement focused on raising awareness and support for the challenges associated with homelessness.

"At anightinabox.com people can register. It's really like a social media profile." explained Arrington, "They can talk about why they are doing it, what their goals are and then they can share that link."

The event starts at 6:00 pm Friday at 410 South Columbia Street and ends 8:00 am Saturday.

Night in a Box has been an annual event in Wenatchee since 2012.