No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Woman Found At Hotel

There's not a lot of new information about a woman found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee.

"Our decedent in this case was a 63-year-old female with a Wenatchee address," said Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld. "There's no foul play suspected, or there's no evidence thereof at the time."

Reinfeld says the case is now in the hands of Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris, who will determine the cause of death.

The woman was found and reported to police just before 5:30am Christmas morning.

Police spent time looking over video footage from the hotel in the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue to collect information.