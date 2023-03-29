No Resolution To Stand-Off Near Plain As Of Late Tuesday

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is not reporting any new information on the stand-off south of Plain.

As of about 11pm Wednesday, negotiations were ongoing with a barricaded person who was reportedly armed.

Deputies said Washington State Patrol and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were assisting with negotiations.

The shelter in place and roadblocks put in place earlier were in effect

Chumstick Highway was closed for a two mile stretch near Merry Canyon, where the standoff originated.

A social posting from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said, "We are working diligently to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of our community members. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time, and we will continue to provide you updates as we can."

A police tactical team was activated Tuesday morning and sent to the standoff scene.