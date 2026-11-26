A major snowstorm has prompted the closure of a portion of one of Washington's major highways, including two mountain passes.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 26), the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) closed the North Cascades Highway. The 37-mile stretch of State Route 20 that includes Rainy and Washington Passes was shut down due to a system of inclement weather, which has produced up to 10 inches of snowfall since late Wednesday (Nov. 25).

DOT spokesperson Summer Derry tells KPQ News the snow itself isn't causing issues treacherous enough to the roadway's surface to warrant the closure, but the continuing occurrence of snow slides in several areas through the stretch of highway is the biggest concern.

Derry says crews will re-assess conditions on the North Cascades on Monday, Nov. 30, but the roadway will remain closed until further notice. She added that the closure is only being considered temporary at this time, although it could eventual become the beginning of its annual closure for the winter months.