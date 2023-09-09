Pedestrian Injured In Overnight Hit And Run Crash Near Ephrata

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a car and driver involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash near Ephrata.

The pedestrian was 30-year-old Lacey Harris of Moses Lake, who was walking along the shoulder of SR 282 next to the Ephrata airport at about 3:15am Friday.

Troopers say she was struck by a passenger car that did not stop, but continued on SR 282.

Harris was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The state patrol has not released a description of the car.