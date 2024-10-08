Rash Of Car Prowls Hits Wenatchee Valley Parks

Police are investigating after a rash of car prowls in the Wenatchee Valley late Sunday afternoon.

The Wenatchee Police Department says there were five reports of vehicles being targeted at Walla Walla Point Park between 3:00 and 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. Guy Bryant says the M.O. was the same in each instance.

"Each time a window was smashed out on the vehicle and wallets or purses were taken."

Bryant says there was also at least one report of a similar break in at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park in East Wenatchee.

Investigators are waiting to receive access to surveillance footage from both parks to help them ID the person(s) involved.

To help in preventing any further thefts, Bryant is advising citizens visiting both parks not to leave any valuables inside their vehicles, even if they are locked, and if you must leave valuables inside your car, make sure they are hidden from view.