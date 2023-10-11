Rep. Newhouse Files Bill To Block Grizzly Bear Reintroduction

Washington 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse is the author of new legislation aimed at blocking the reintroduction of Grizzly bears to the North Cascades

The bill would eliminate the framework currently being used by federal agencies for the restoration of Grizzly bears in the region.

Newhouse is a longtime vocal opponent of bringing back Grizzlies, calling them a danger to the safety of Communities.

His bill comes days after he demanded an extension of the public comment period on the proposed relocation of the bears.

The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently released a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for restoration of grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem.

On September 28, 2023, the agencies announced their intention to seek public comment on a proposed rule under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act related to the potential introduction of grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

Newhouse’s bill would withdraw both the EIS and the section 10(j) rule.

“Central Washingtonians have consistently voiced their concerns and opposition over the introduction of grizzly bears into the North Cascades Ecosystem, yet unelected bureaucrats from the National Park Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service continue to try to force these predators upon our communities,” said Rep. Newhouse. “These agencies should listen to the people who would be most impacted by these actions and immediately withdraw their proposed rule and draft EIS statement so members of the region can rest safely knowing that an 800-pound apex predator is not going to enter into their backyard.”

The plan under the EIS calls for three-to-seven grizzly bears to be brought into the North Cascades ecosystem annually over the next five to 10 years.

The goal is to have a founding population of 25 Grizzly bears within 10 years.

It’s estimated there would eventually be approximately 200 grizzly bears within 60 to 100 years.