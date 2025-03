An unspecified police investigation is ongoing in Wenatchee.

According to Jeremiah Johnson, operations manager for RiverCom, S Chelan Ave at Kittitas St. is closed due to police activity. Johnson's message was relayed around 1:50 p.m.

Listeners are advised to avoid the area. It is not yet known when this stretch will reopen.

This is a developing story; we await further information.