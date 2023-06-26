Rock Island Autistic Man Thought To Be In/Near Columbia River

The mother of a 25-year-old autistic man from Rock Island is asking for help from boaters on the Columbia River to look for her son along the shore from Rock Island southward.

Margaret Tiley says a search crew found the shoes and bicycle of her son Jesse Robert Cadenas on a trail close to the railroad tracks leading to the Rock Island Railroad Bridge.

She told KPQ News that searchers think Cadenas may have fallen into the river.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office organized a search effort on Saturday that extended into Sunday, and was called off Cadenas was not located in the area.

Deputies said Cadenas likely would have had is gray "Giant" brand mountain bike with him, and is not known to wear a bicycle helmet.

Tiley says she last saw her son at 10pm June 19 and noticed him missing at 8am June 20. He has been described as verbal, but reluctant to talk to strangers.

Anyone with information about Cadenas is also asked to call Rivercom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.

The search party gathered at Rock Island Elementary School Saturday morning.

Searches had also been conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue volunteers.

The searches have been in the city of Rock Island and the surrounding areas and have included the use of thermal imaging cameras and drones.

Additional searches had also been conducted along the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail and the Columbia River shoreline by the Chelan County Marine Patrol.

LINK bus drivers had been provided flyers and are lending assistance, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Cadenas is 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a tank top and/or a blue plaid shirt and was likely on his mountain bicycle. He also reportedly left his wallet and cell phone at home.