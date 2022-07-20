Missing teen found after hours-long search near Mission Ridge

Update: 7/20 4:10pm

The search for a teen missing in the area of the Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge is over after he was successfully found Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Grayson Oliver had been camping with his family, who discovered him missing around 2:00 am Wednesday morning.

Oliver was found about two miles from their campsite in Halvorson Canyon. He was reportedly uninjured and was reunited with his family.

Original Post: 7/20 12:00 pm

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is involved in a search for a missing 17-year-old around the Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge.

According to the department, the male teen went missing sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. He had been camping with his family, who discovered him missing around 2:00 am.

Drones and helicopters are actively searching the area. Members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and sheriff's deputies are canvassing the location for any sign of the teen as well.

The 17-year-old was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater, a light green Ninja Turtle t-shirt, grey shorts and sandals. He's said to be 5'4", 200 pounds with short red hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office believes the family is from the East Wenatchee area.