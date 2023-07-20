Second Alarm Issued for Badger Mountain Fire

The Wenatchee Valley Fire is currently responding to a second alarm brush in East Wenatchee within the Badger Mountain area.

At 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called out to a brush fire on Badger Mountain Road at milepost 6, East Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was 5-acres large and moving rapidly, prompting an air resources due to the terrain where it's located.

The fire could potentially move further into Douglas County towards Waterville, depending on the direction of the wind.

Wenatchee Valley Fire have called for law enforcement assistance to place a roadblock on Badger Mountain Road between milepost 13 and Canyon Hill Road. That area will be closed off to the public.

Level one evacuations will be issued to residents near Clark Road, Bromiley Rd area, and U.75 SW where it meets with Badger Mtn Rd, Rd 9, Rd 10 SW, Rd 9.5 SW, and Rd S SW.