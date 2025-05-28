Level 1 evacuation levels are in place for the Second Creek Fire.

An update from the Southeast Interagency Management Team says the fire burning eight miles north of Leavenworth is just over 64 acres. Crews have contained approximately 20 percent of the blaze.

Level 1 evacuations are in efft for residents and structures surrounding Second Creek Road extending from the junction of Merry Canyon Road, northeast to the junction of the 7804 Road. Level 1 evacuations are advisories so residents can prepare to evacute if the situation escalates.

Helicopters continued water drops throughout the day. Ground units continue to construct and improve the line where the terrain allows. More than 200 personnel are assigned to the fire.

A Southeast Washington Type-3 Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it is human-caused.