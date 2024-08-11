Shooting Reported Outside of Leavenworth Area Hardware Store
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
Just after 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, gunshots were reported in the Leavenworth area, in the unincorporated community of Plain.
Details are scarce at the moment, but per Rivercom, an unidentified party was shot in the leg outside Plain Hardware on Beaver Valley Rd.
We are awaiting comment from Sgt. Chris Foreman.
