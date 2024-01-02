Wenatchee Offering Guided Snowshoe Hikes At Squilchuck State Park

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering Guided Snowshoe Hikes again this month in partnership with Washington State Parks.

The snowshoe hikes will take place at Squilchuck State Park on the third and fourth Saturday in January (Jan. 20 and Jan. 27) at 10am.

The city says the hikes are appropriate for all ages and ability levels and are approximately 2 hours in length. Snowshoes are provided or participants can bring their own.

Early registration is recommended because space is limited here.

A release from the city says Washington State Park rangers will lead each hike on “established, family-friendly trails to familiarize beginners with the basics of snowshoeing and winter ecology.” Trip leaders will answer questions along the way.

Snowshoes are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis

Snowshoes are available for all shoe sizes from Kid’s 7.5 – Men’s 15. Weight limit is 250 lbs. Snowshoes attach to shoes and participants are advised to wear sturdy shoes that can be worn in the snow such as hiking boots.

Participants are also being asked to dress for the weather and bring water and snacks if needed.

Cost to take part in the snowshoe hikes is $8.00 for adult residents of Wenatchee, $8.50 for non-residents. The cost for kids 12 and under is $5.25 for residents and $6.00 for non-residents.