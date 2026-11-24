This is Sol, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week. This handsome 7-month-old boy may be a little shy when you first meet him, but it won’t take long for his sweet, affectionate side to shine.

The WVHS staff says Sol loves being petted, soaking up attention, and getting all the love you have to give. He’s still young with so much love and life ahead of him, and he’s ready to find a family to grow up with. Give him a little patience, a few pets, and a whole lot of love, and you’ll have a wonderful new friend by your side.

Sol is the Wenatchee Pet Of The Week at the Humane Society Sol is the Wenatchee Pet Of The Week at the Humane Society

Here are a few details about Sol;

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 7 months

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0061545900

Come by the shelter and meet Sol. Shelter hours are 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily.

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in Sol or any adoptable pet, visit the Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter, which is located at

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

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