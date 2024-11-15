UPDATE: Friday at 6pm

One person was killed in a three vehicle collision on SR28 near East Wenatchee shortly before 2:30pm Friday afternoon. One vehicle ended up on it's roof near the intersection of SR28 and South Union Ave.

Two people were injured and first responders had to extricate some of the occupants from a vehicle.

The highway has reopened after a 2 and 1/2 hour closure at the scene and the investigation into the cause. State Troopers shut down SR28 between 3rd Street and Rock Island Road until the scene was cleared just before 5pm.

The identity of the victim and the condition reports of those injured was not made available by the State Patrol

UPDATE: Friiday 4:30pm

One person was killed in a three vehicle collision on SR28 near East Wenatchee shortly before 2:30pm Friday afternoon. One vehicle ended up on it's roof. Two people were injured and first responders had to extricate some of the occupants from a vehicle.

The accident and the investigation has closed SR28 between 3rd Street and Rock Island Road.

A detour was available on local roads but there is no estimate on when the road will be cleared.

The identity of the victim and the condition reports of those injured was not made available by the State Patrol

ORIGINAL POST

SR28 is cosed between 3rd Street and Rock Island Road as the result of a collision involving several vehicles. A detour is available on local roads but there is no estimate on when the road will be cleared.

The EB closure will be at MP 1 near 3rd St and the WB closure will be at MP 4.7 near Rock Island Rd.