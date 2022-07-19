Stayman Flats Fire At 1,200 Acres, Responders Upbeat

The Stayman Flats Fire south of Chelan has grown from 800 to 1,200 acres and is 30 percent contained as of this afternoon.

The new numbers come after a GPS overfly of the fire.

Ryan Rodruck with Washington DNR is upbeat about the response from hand crews and aircraft.

"I will say that fire behavior has moderated during the day, and our heavy attack efforts with air and ground are making a positive impact on that footprint," said Rodruck.

He also says evacuation levels remain unchanged from Monday, and 26 buildings are inside a Level 3 GO NOW notice.

There are dozer lines in place on both flanks of the fire, as well as two 20-person hand crews and other resources on the ground.

In the air, there are four single engine pontoon planes that scoop water out of the river along with two heavy air tankers that drop repellent and water. Three helicopters are also working the fire.

Rodruck is hopeful containment number will increase into Wednesday.

He says response is coming from the federal, state and local level.

In addition to the National Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, multiple local fires in the region are battling the Stayman Flats Fire.

Current Evacuation Notices:

Level 3 GO NOW for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road.

Level 1 GET READY applies to Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.

Level 1 also remains on Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road, which applies to the north side of the road in this area.

And a Level 1is also in Place for Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.