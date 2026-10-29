Mike Steele survived a primary challenge from within the GOP party for the 12th legislative district seat he has held for a decade and is facing Democrat Maggie Adams on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Adams is an elected theater workers union official and delegate to the King County Labor Council. Steele is the executive director of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce and the CFO for the family orchard business.

TownSquare Media posed a series of questions to both candidates but only received responses from Mike Steele.

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TSM: Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Mike Steele

My three priorities are making Washington more affordable, strengthening education and workforce training, and investing in essential infrastructure. I support responsible budgets, fewer barriers to housing, and opportunities for students and small businesses. Voters should consider my experience, accessibility, and record of working across the aisle to deliver results for our district.

* Maggie Adams did not provide a response.

TSM: What policy solutions do you support to help address housing affordability?

--Mike Steele

We need more housing that people can afford to rent or buy. I support faster permitting, reducing unnecessary construction barriers, and investing in water and sewer infrastructure. Through the capital budget, I also support targeted investments in affordable housing, preservation, and repairs that help people remain in their homes.

* Maggie Adams did not provide a response.

TSM: What spending cuts would you support to address state budget shortfalls or to reduce spending?

--Mike Steele

State spending must align with available revenue. I would review administrative overhead, duplicative programs, consulting costs, and programs that fail to demonstrate results. I would also consider delaying expansions we cannot sustainably fund. We need to protect essential services while holding agencies accountable for how they spend taxpayer dollars. Washington doesn't have a revenue problem; we have a spending problem.

* Maggie Adams did not provide a response.

TSM: What social safety net programs deserve more support?

--Mike Steele

Health care, food assistance, behavioral health treatment, and services for vulnerable children and seniors deserve priority. I have raised concerns about cuts affecting child care, long-term care, and rural hospitals. Our investments should help people meet basic needs, maintain stability, and receive care in their communities.

* Maggie Adams did not provide a response.

TSM: What are your positions on the ballot initiatives—protecting girls' sports, restoring parental notifications, and repealing the "Millionaire's" income tax?

--MIke Steele

Girls’ sports: I support IL26-638 while recognizing that we must also address opportunities for transgender children to participate in sports. Every child deserves dignity.

Parental notifications: I support restoring parental notification rights through IL26-001. Parents need clear information and a meaningful partnership with schools, alongside protections that keep children safe.

Income tax: I voted against the new income tax and support repeal. I favor a comprehensive discussion of our tax system, including removal of the B&O tax, before adding another tax burden.

* Maggie Adams did not provide a response.

Contact the campaigns

Mike Steele

mike@voteformikesteele.com | www.votemikesteele.com | (509) 679-9085

Maggie Adams