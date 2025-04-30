Suspect Arrested After Wrong-Way, High-Speed Pursuit On I-90

A motorist is in jail following a high-speed pursuit that covered over 40 miles through two counties on Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol says the pursuit began after troopers spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate-90 near Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Soon after the chase began, the driver reportedly corrected their course and began traveling in the proper lanes of the freeway.

Troopers then deployed spike strips that damaged the suspect's vehicle but failed to end the pursuit, which continued westbound through Grant County where deputies unsuccessfully attempted to deploy spike strips for a second time.

Eventually, the suspect's vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the pursuit ended about seven miles west of Vantage after crossing into Kittitas County.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and booked into jail.

The name of the suspect and the charges against them have yet to be released.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit, which is believed to have only caused damage to the suspect's vehicle.