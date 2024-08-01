Swawilla Fire Now 60% Contained, 28 Structures Lost

The Swawilla Fire, which has now been burning in southern Ferry County for two weeks, has reached 60% containment.

The blaze is located on the Colville Indian Reservation and was sparked by lightning on July 17.

Thus far, the fire has torched 48,970 acres of timber, tall grass, and brush.

Level 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for the town of Keller, as well as many surrounding locations. However, evacuations have eased along the fire's southern and western fronts, including for the communities of Elmer City, Seatons Grove, and Belvedere, which are now all at Level 2 status.

Get our free mobile app

A 12-mile stretch of State Route 21 remains closed due to the fire and service on the highway's marine portion using the Keller Ferry across Lake Roosevelt is being restricted to local residents and emergency personnel only.

The fire has destroyed at least 28 structures to date, with an estimated cost of damage at $10.5 million.

There are currently 628 personnel assigned to the blaze along with 45 apparatus, as well as multiple pieces of heavy equipment and both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.