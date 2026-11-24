This Thanksgiving weekend, NewsRadio 560 KPQ and ABC News Radio present “Let’s Eat,” a 3-hour special hosted by ABC’s Michelle Franzen. It’s an informative, multi-course feast for the ears. The program will highlight food and drink, family traditions, diet and nutrition, historic eateries, California’s vintage grape vines, and much more.

Listen to 560KPQ/FM101.7 or via our live streaming on KPQ.com or the KPQ app on Thursday, Nov. 26th, from 6am to 9am. The program will be rebroadcast at the same time on Friday, Nov. 27th

Enjoy the program while our KPQ staff have time off with their families this holiday weekend

Happy Thanksgiving from NewsRadio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media

Get our free mobile app

5 Creative Ways to Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Not sure what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? Before you put everything in the fridge and eat the same plate for the next three days, try something different! From Friends and Ross's famous Thanksgiving sandwich to a hearty turkey pot pie and a few unexpected creations, these five recipes will give your leftovers a whole new life. Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford