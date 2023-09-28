Third Crash In Week At SR 28 Construction Zone Near E. Wenatchee

Details are still sketchy in the third crash within the last week at the same construction zone on SR 28 near East Wenatchee.

The State Patrol has not released detail yet about what appears to be a four-vehicle chain reaction crash Wednesday night at about 8:30pm.

There was a five-vehicle chain reaction crash just Tuesday night in a suspected DUI case that injured two people.

And a third crash last Thursday at the construction site also involved a person suspected of being impaired.

In last Thursday night's crash, troopers say an eastbound SUV driven by 28-year-old Aimee Lopez of Waterville attempted to pass three vehicles stopped for construction.

She sideswiped one of the stopped vehicles and then veered left and hit an oncoming westbound semi-truck.

Lopez was injured and later arrested on suspected DUI.

Tuesday night's crash involved another suspected DUI when troopers say a pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Willian Freeze of Naches failed to slow for construction and rear ended a car that triggered a five-vehicle crash reaction crash.

Freeze and an East Wenatchee man driving the car in front of him were injured in the crash